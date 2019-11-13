Ilocos police to deploy counter intelligence action teams

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Police Regional Office (PRO) in Ilocos region will soon deploy counter intelligence action teams to monitor cops in the provinces as part of the intensified internal cleansing among their ranks.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, PRO-1 spokesperson, said the teams will be composed of intelligence operatives while their exact date of deployment was not disclosed.

Ilocos police regional director, Brig. Gen. Joel Orduña, in his visit to Pangasinan on Monday, said the creation of the team is in line with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) establishment of the Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group.

“This group will go down different areas to do their job. If they find out that no action was taken to enforce the PNP rules and regulations then, we will be held accountable –the chiefs of police, provincial director and the regional director– that’s why, we formed our own monitoring teams,” he said.

Orduña said he wants all policemen in the region to be aware of observing rules and regulations at all times.

“As we perform our duties, it should be automatic that we do not violate rules even as simple as that of wearing our uniform, including our cap properly,” he said.

In the past, some policemen were caught using cellphones or sleeping while on duty, he added.

Orduña further said while the PRO-1 is swift in recognizing the accomplishments of its personnel, the same applies in disciplining erring cops.

“We will not tolerate even the minor infractions,” he said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com