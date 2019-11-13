927 drug personalities nabbed in Pangasinan

BINMALEY, Pangasinan — Pangasinan police arrested 927 drug personalities from January 1 to November 11 this year during their 895 operations, an official said on Tuesday.

In interview, Col. Redrico Maranan, provincial director of Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), said of the total number of arrested drug personalities, a total of 664 are pushers while 267 are users.

The seized drugs are composed of 834.7111 grams of shabu and 1,080.453 grams of marijuana, he said.

“We are 80 to 85 percent done with our anti-illegal drugs campaign in our province. The rehabilitation for the drug surrenderers remains a challenge, especially that it should be done voluntarily by the surrenderers themselves,” Maranan said.

Of the 48 towns and cities in the province, 26 have been declared as drug-free by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as of Oct.31, 2019 while Sto. Tomas town is never drug-affected, Maranan said.

“Basista and San Nicolas towns are waiting for declaration as drug-cleared while 12 are waiting for approval of the regional sub-committee. San Quintin and Dagupan City are already endorsed to PDEA and waiting for the provincial sub-committee upon validation of the submitted requirements,” said Maj. Exzur Relatado, acting chief of PPPO’s provincial operations and plans branch.

He added that drug-cleared declarations of Binalonan, Agno, Bautista, San Jacinto and Urdaneta City have been reverted.

Meanwhile, some 17,485 out of the 20,471 drug surrenderers in the province have graduated from the recovery and wellness program of the PPPO and the local government units (LGUs) as of Nov.11 this year, Relatado said.

Of the total number, he said, 15,892 graduated from the LGU-initiated recovery and wellness program while the 1,593 graduated from the PPPO-initiated program.

Some 246 drug surrenderers in the province have undergone rehabilitation, with 242 of them have finished the rehab program while four are still underway, he added.

“While they have already graduated, they are still under monitoring and not yet totally out of the drug watchlist. Unfortunately, some 456 of the surrenderers were also arrested in our anti-illegal drugs operations,” Relatado said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com