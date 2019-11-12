VP Leni may focus on rehab of drug users: PNP

MANILA — Vice President and newly-appointed drug czar Leni Robredo can focus on how to boost the rehabilitation of illegal drug users, Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa said Monday.

Gamboa vowed to fully support Robredo particularly in briefing her about the law enforcement aspect of the anti-drug drive.

“Under her leadership, the PNP looks forward to intensified anti-illegal drug operations and rehabilitation of drug users, upholding the rule of law,” he told a press briefing at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Gamboa said the PNP is ready for any possible changes in the drug war after Robredo sought its re-assessment.

“In any government approach, dapat (it should be) dynamic because time changes. Personally, I would like to open up options because we had a drug war which I think is very successful. But if there is a need to recalibrate and maybe touch a few points, study it, then the PNP is open to it,” he added.







Gamboa, meanwhile, discouraged Robredo to join anti-illegal drugs operations.

“I know it was practically a new thing to her dahil wala naman siyang exposure dito (she has no exposure to it) and of course, there are suggestions nga na huwag siya sumama sa (for her not joint) anti-illegal drugs operations. It would also risk her life in that operation,” Gamboa explained.

He noted that even ranking police generals do not join anti-drug operations. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





