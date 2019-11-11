P’sinan city residents feast on pork dishes to allay ASF scare

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan — Residents here have feasted on 13 lechon baboy (roasted pigs), pork barbeque and other pork viands, and slices of hotdog to show that this city is free from African swine fever (ASF) and to encourage people to consume pork products from other localities.

The event, dubbed as “Let’s Pork Eat. It’s safe to eat Pinoy Pork. San Carlos City is ASF Free” and led by Mayor Julier Resuello and Vice Mayor Joseres Resuello, was organized by the Meat Vendors Association here and the City Veterinary Office.

In an interview on Monday, city veterinarian Solomon Gabuyan said the roasted pigs were donated by JB de Guzman Piggery Farm, the meat vendors group, and other hog raisers, who were greatly affected by the ASF scare.

He said the city government operates a Double A abattoir that processes an average of 70 to 80 heads of pigs a day sourced from local hog raisers.

However, Gabuyan said the number of pigs being slaughtered brought to the public markets here went down by 30 to 40 percent after reported incidents of ASF in nearby Mapandan and Bayambang towns.

“But the number of pigs being slaughtered and supplied to the meat vendors is now almost back to normal. The meat vendors and hog raisers, nonetheless, opted to hold this event to reassure the buying public that the hog raisers are strictly complying with safety regulations and that the pork being sold at the markets is safe and clean,” he said.

The mayor and the vice mayor both said the diligence of the City Veterinary Office in preventing live pigs from being brought to the city by traders, as well as processed pork products, paid off.

“The city government has to strictly enforce the rules and laws,” the mayor said. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com





