NPA squad leader yields in Isabela

ECHAGUE, Isabela — A New People’s Army (NPA) squad leader surrendered to Army soldiers belonging to the 502nd Infantry Brigade in Soyung village here on Monday, the military said.

“Ka Marlboro” (real name withheld for security reasons) of Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-Central Front operating in the towns of San Mariano, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones and San Agustin, said he gave up because of the hardships in the mountains.

In a press conference, Brig. Gen. Laurence Mina, 502nd Infantry Brigade commander, said the surrenderer turned over two M-16 Armalite rifles, eight magazines with 230 bullets, a handheld radio, two blasting caps with detonating cords, a bandoleer, personal belongings, anti-government materials, and other items.

The former rebel, he said, will receive compensation for the surrendered guns and livelihood package.

Mina said “Ka Marlboro” was among those who recently fought with Army soldiers in Sitio Diwalden, San Jose, San Mariano town and a group that strafed the bioethanol plant in the same town.

He was placed under military custody for more questioning. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com






