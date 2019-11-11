513 grads take PNPA admission test in Pangasinan

URDANETA CTY, Pangasinan — Some 513 high school and senior high graduates took the Philippine National Police Academy Cadet Admission Test (PNPACAT) at the Urdaneta City National High School (UCNHS) here on Sunday.

Capt. Cristonie Bongcawil, PNPACAT chief examiner at the test center here, said that 403 male and 110 female examinees took the test.

Bongcawil said the admission test is the first phase of entering the PNPA.

The result of the qualifying exam will be published on Dec. 9 at the PNPA website, www.pnpa.ph.







“Those who will pass the admission test will go through the second phase, the neuro, physical and medical exams,” he added.

The list of examinees who hurdled the second phase and qualified for final interview will be announced next year.

Bongcawil said applicants who failed the examination may retake as long as they are still qualified in the required 18 to 22 years old age bracket.

“An applicant is given a chance to face the Board. Questions are general knowledge, personal questions about himself/herself, values beliefs and principles in life, are part of the questions to be thrown to the applicants. How you prepared, what is your take on the public issues, are among the questions,” he said.

Graduates of the PNPA cadet program are appointed as Police Lieutenants of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Inspectors of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the PNPA website said. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com





