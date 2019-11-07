Quezon quake not related to Mindanao temblors: Phivolcs

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that jolted the island town of Jomalig in Quezon early Thursday is not in any way related to the series of temblors that rocked Mindanao.

“Hindi po sila magkaugnay. Masyado na pong malayo upang ma-trigger ng paggalaw ng fault sa Mindanao, ‘yung lindol kanina sa may bandang Jomalig, Quezon (They (quakes) are not related. The earthquake near Jomalig, Quezon early this morning is too far to be triggered by the movement of the fault in Mindanao),” Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said in a radio interview.

Solidum added that Phivolcs has recorded more than seven slight aftershocks located near the tectonic quake’s epicenter, which was 42 kilometers northeast of Jomalig, Quezon.

While the tremors were felt in parts of Metro Manila, Camarines Norte, Pampanga and other nearby provinces, Phivolcs said there were no reports of damage so far.

Solidum also clarified that the Jomalig tremor is not related to the West Valley Fault and advised the public not to believe or spread fake news on the earthquake.

He also reminded the public to be aware of and be prepared for all earthquake hazards such as tsunamis.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Thursday, Alex Czar Magsilat, regional public information officer of the Calabarzon Office of Civil Defense (OCD)/Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC), said there were no immediate reports on any damage.

“Wala naman pong naitalang (there is no reported) negative effects, and it (quake) is off-shore although strong, ‘yung shaking lang ang naramdaman (it’s only the shaking that was felt),” Magsilat said, adding that the OCD/RDRRMC is continuously monitoring aftershocks.

He said the regional DRRM council here has advised Quezon province’s local disaster risk reduction and management offices (LDRRMOs) in the coastal and island towns to always update the public on advisories from Phivolcs and concerned agencies.

“Yung lindol na na-generate kaninang madaling araw (the earthquake generated at dawn) would not warrant a tsunami, per Phivolcs advisory. We are advising the public to closely coordinate with their LDRRMCs to be prepared,” Magsilat said.

Magsilat also announced that the 4th Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill will be held in Mauban, Quezon on November 14.

“This is our way of engaging the communities in earthquake as well as tsunami preparedness particularly those who are living in the coastal areas,” he stressed. Saul Pa-a / PNA – northboundasia.com





