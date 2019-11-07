Ilocos Judge Shot Dead In La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – An Ilocos Sur Regional Trial Court judge was shot dean by unidentified suspects in an ambush while on his way home in Barangay Mameltac San Fernando City, La Union at around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Judge Mario Anacleto Bañez

Police Lieutenant Colonel Silverio Ordinado Jr, information officer of La Union police provincial office, reported that Judge Mario Anacleto Bañez, 54, of the RTC branch 25 in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur, was driving his Hyundai Accent car (plate number ACL 1508) when the unidentified assailants shot him several times along the barangay road.

Residents rushed the judge at the Bethany Hospital in this city but was declared dead upon arrival due to gun shots on his head and body.

Investigators gathered that the suspects were riding in tandem a blue colored motorcycle and wearing helmets.

Ordinado said a task force was already formed to investigate the killing citing that the alleged initial motive of the incident is work-related.

He said that investigators have already persons of interests and the task force are already validating pieces of evidence gathered at the crime scene including CCTV footages along the area.

In Tagudin, Ilocos Sur, personnel of the RTC branch 25 are holding vigil while waiting for the formal wake of Bañez who was still undergoing autopsy as of 12 noon Wednesday. Jun Elias with Erwin Beleo / NPN





