3 hurt as multipurpose hall collapses in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Three persons were hurt when a PHP5.6-million multipurpose building collapsed in Barangay Bonbon here late Tuesday afternoon, officials said Wednesday (Nov. 6).

Officials identified the injured victims as Arjel Gallan, 22; Ronnie Miñoza, 26; and Wilson Berja, 27, all construction workers from Salay town, Misamis Oriental.

Lope Matildo, Bonbon village councilor and the acting barangay chairman, said he received report that the structure, which is still under construction, has caved in around 5 p.m.

Matildo said it appeared that the steel bars used were not sturdy enough and gave way when workers brought in about 105 galvanized iron sheets to the top portion of the structure to be installed as the building’s roofing.

He said the covered court was constructed under the initiative of 1st District Rep. Rolando Uy. Construction was started on June 6, 2019 and is 80 percent complete.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 10 identified the contractor as AT Builder and General Merchandize.

Rovidico Manueza, one of the workers, said about 10 of his companions began bringing the roofing materials to the top of the structure when the metal trusses collapsed. The steel posts were also bent when the trusses fell down.

Manueza said Berja sustained the most serious injury as his leg was reportedly hit by falling steel bars.

“He was on the ground helping in the lifting of the G.I. sheets when the structure collapsed,” he said, adding that it was not yet known if his legs would be amputated due to the impact of the fallen metal trusses.

Vinnah Jeanne Maghinay, DPWH-10 information officer, said a team composed of the engineers from the agency and AT Builder representatives had already conducted a joint inspection and investigation on the incident.

“We are still waiting for the result of the investigation so we will know the recommendation of our engineers,” she said.







Based on initial information gathered, Maghinay said it was found out that the steel trusses have not yet been welded purposely to allow any adjustments that will have to be made.

Quake effects



Other contributory factor, she said, is the series of earthquakes that occurred last week.

The earthquake, Maghinay said, might have affected the integrity of the structure.

The DPWH-10 official said it is unlikely that the steel bars used in the construction of the covered court were made of substandard materials since that the agency has checked if the supplies provided by the contractor have passed the quality assurance test before the project implementation.

Considering that the structure is still under construction, Maghinay said the contractor is still liable for any damage to the project.

Meanwhile, Remy Labiano, Uy’s spokesperson, said the incident in Bonbon was the first project of the congressman that incurred damage.

“The design of the structure which is a standard design of DPWH is the same with other already turned-over multipurpose buildings in the past and on-going constructions,” he said.

“We appeal to the kind public of their understanding because no one wanted this incident to happen. We further ask their kindness to refrain from speculating pending results of any investigation to be conducted by the DPWH,” Labiano said.

Engr. Roel Condeza, construction chief of the DPWH-10’s 1st District Engineering Office, said they are still finalizing the result of their investigation that was conducted Wednesday morning. Jigger Jerusalem and Ercel Maandig / PNA – northboundasia.com





