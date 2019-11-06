Top most wanted in Pangasinan town arrested in Bataan

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan — An incumbent barangay councilman of Barangay Bakitiw here, the number one most wanted person in this municipality, was arrested by Limay Municipal Police Station in Bataan on Monday.

In an interview Tuesday, Lt. Col. Franklin Ortiz, officer-in-charge of Malasiqui Police Station, said the suspect, Roger Bayangat, was turned over by Limay police on the same day to the municipal police here following his arrest in Bataan.

Bayangat was arrested by virtue of two warrants of arrest for murder with the use of unlicensed firearm dated March 29, 2019, and illegal possession of ammunition dated April 30, 2019.

“We conducted operations against the suspect as he fled after the alleged murder incident on March. We had reports that he was in Bataan so we coordinated with the police there, where he was arrested by the Limay Police Station,” Ortiz said.

Bayangat allegedly shot with an unlicensed firearm his neighbor whom he had an old grudge.

“The murder case filed against him has no bail, while the illegal possession of ammunitions has PHP60,000 bail,” Ortiz said.

The suspect is now detained at the municipal police station. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





