Landslides, flash flood hit Pagudpud town due to bad weather

LAOAG CITY — At least two landslides triggered by continuous rainfall closed down the national highway in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on Tuesday morning.

Ma. Venus Torio, head of the Ilocos Norte First Engineering District, said maintenance crew of the Department of Public Works and Highways already cleared Kilometer 579 near the scenic Patapat viaduct while one lane of the Kilometer 585 in Barangay Pasaleng has been closed temporarily for clearing operations.

“Warning signs are already installed for the safety of the public,” Torio said as she advised motorists to take extra precaution when passing through these landslide prone areas.

In a coastal village of Saud, also in Pagudpud, several low-lying areas were also hit by flash floods prompting the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to declare cancellation of classes on all levels on early Tuesday.

As of this posting, the maintenance crew and the heavy equipment of the DPWH are prepositioned in various parts of the province due to possible landslides and flooding. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





