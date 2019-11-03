4 suspected carnappers killed in Bulacan ‘shootout’

PLARIDEL, Bulacan — Four suspected members of a car theft syndicate were neutralized in a hot pursuit operation leading to an armed encounter in NIA Road, Barangay Bagong Silang in this town on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Victorino Valdez, chief of Plaridel Police, said the encounter took place at around 3:50 a.m. at the said village.

Valdez said the victim, “Abel”, went to the police station and filed a complaint after his Toyota Vios bearing plate number AHA 2068 was forcibly taken by the suspects.

The victim said he was returning to his car after buying from a convenience store in Barangay Banga II when the suspects took the key at gunpoint, boarded his car and sped off.

Authorities immediately alerted the Plaridel police and Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Branch to be on the lookout for the said stolen vehicle.

Col. Chito Bersaluna, Bulacan police provincial director, said when the stolen vehicle’s license plate number was flashed for alarm, policemen saw it evading a checkpoint at the Plaridel bypass road.

Bersaluna said the operatives immediately blocked the vehicle when it arrived at NIA Road.

The suspects, according to the police, fired at them first and retaliated that resulted in their deaths,” he said.

Seized from the suspects were two .38-caliber handguns, a .45-caliber pistol and an Uzi submachine gun.

“A bullet hit one of the police personnel. But luckily, only his vest was hit,” Bersaluna said.

Police authorities are still conducting investigation to determine the identity of the suspects. Manny Balbin / PNA






