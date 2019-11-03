19 dead, 22 hurt as truck falls into ravine in Apayao

BAGUIO CITY — At least 19 people died and 22 others were seriously injured when a truck fell into a 20-meter deep ravine in Conner, Apayao Thursday night.

Police Capt. Manuel Canipas Jr., chief of Conner town, said initial investigation showed that the truck driven by a certain Merlito Gannaban came from Rizal, Cagayan to get rice planting materials provided by the government.

The report said the truck was on its way to Conner town at around 5:50 p.m. but upon reaching the ascending portion of the road in Barangay Karikitan, the engine suddenly stopped and the brake failed to function, causing it to slide backward and fell into a ravine.

Canipas suspected that the road crash was due to overloading — 44 people on board, aside from the sacks of rice planting materials.

Eleven of the wounded passengers were taken to Conner district hospital while 11 others were brought to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center.

Three only sustained minor injuries, the report said.

Police identified the dead passengers — 18 were residents of Barangay Lattut, Rizal, Cagayan and one from Apayao as:

Pamittan, Margie

Aberion, Amparo

Talay, Brenda

Talay, Imelda

Dajucon, Pacita

Gundan, Mercy

Patay, Leticia Bayaua

Milo, Susana

Molina, Rosemarie

Dacuycuy, Hermilina

Molina, Ludalina

Batallones, Aida

Asperela, Domingo

Milo, Mamerto

Sabatan, Conrado

Mamauag, Claro

Talay, Jason

Pagtama, Rudy

Sosa, Reymundo

Police Regional Office Cordillera information officer Maj. Carolina Lacuata said 43 of the passengers were all from Barangay Lattut, while Batallones is a Sangguniang Kabataan chairman of Barangay Allangigan in Conner.

Lacuata said the 43 went to the town hall of Rizal in Barangay Gaggabutan. They were on their way back to the village in Lattut when the accident happened.

Lacuata said the route taken via Conner is the shortest distance going to Barangay Lattut.

Authorities are doing a follow-up investigation. Dionisio Dennis, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





