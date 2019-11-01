Retrieval ops for 2 bodies in Davao del Sur stopped

MANILA — Authorities announced on Friday that the retrieval operations for the two bodies that were buried in a landslide after a strong quake hit Magsaysay, Davao del Sur will resume on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

In a Radyo Pilipinas’ report, Civil Defense 11 spokesperson Franz Irag said they need to reset the operation to a later date due to the threat of risking the lives of rescuers to recover the bodies of Gilbert Superales at Miggy Attic.

“[We will resume operartions] Until we can make sure that it is safe to conduct operations,” Irag added.

Superales and Attic were reportedly fixing the waterline of their neighborhood in Sitio Kabuhuan, Barangay Upper Bala on October 29 when the magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit and triggered a landslide that buried them.

Aison Attic, Miggy’s brother, who was earlier reported missing was already found with a fractured leg by rescuers on October 30.







Irag said there are still aftershocks of the quake which made it more difficult for rescuers who have to contend with rains.

Meanwhile, the air asset of the Philippine Air Force is already on standby for use during the operation.

In previous reports, Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office safety officer George Garcia that they need air assistance to conduct retrieval operations in the mountains.

The series of strong quakes that jolted Mindanao in a span of days this week has claimed at least 16 lives and injured 403 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The victims in Davao Region and Soccsksargen died due to landslides, falling and collapsing debris and cardiac arrests resulting from the earthquakes. Christine Cudis / PNA – northboundasia.com





