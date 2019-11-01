Magnitude 5.5 quake hits DavOcc on Undas

MANILA — A magnitude 5.5 quake hit Davao Occidental on All Saints’ Day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Friday.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 334 kilometers southeast of Sarangani at 10:33 a.m.

It had a depth of 33 kilometers.

There were no intensities reported but Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5.5 quake.

Phivolcs, however, expects no damage to properties and infrastructure brought by the tremblor. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com