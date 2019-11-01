‘PANAG-AAPOY’ by: Philippine News Agency | 01/11/201901/11/2019 Fires burn brightly at the tombs at a cemetery within the premises of the St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church in Sagada, Mountain Province, in commemoration of All Saints’ Day on Friday (Nov. 1, 2019). The ritual is known as “Panag-aapoy”, which means “to light a fire”, is a unique and solemn tradition of the people of Sagada where they light up pieces of pine wood called “saleng” to remember their departed loved ones. (Photo courtesy of Bureau of Fire Protection-Sagada)