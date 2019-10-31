Radio journalist, Remate corres shot, critically injured

TACURONG CITY — An unidentified gunman shot and critically injured a local radio journalist at about 2 p.m. here Wednesday, radio reports said.

Benjie Abdul Caballero, 38, acting station manager of Radyo ni Juan FM and provincial stringer for Remate tabloid, is now fighting for his life at the St. Louis Hospital here.

Max FM Radio in Tacurong reported that Caballero was waiting for a ride to his work in front of his home when one man arrived and shot him five times.

“He sustained five gunshot wounds in the chest and body,” said a tricycle driver, who asked to remain unidentified.

Caballero is the president of the Sultan Kudarat provincial task force on media security.

“I hope and pray you are okay my friend Benjie Caballero. We are on it,” Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, said in his social media post.

Egco said Caballero is in critical condition but alive.

“We are investigating and coordinating with Tacurong City police,” he said.

The police have yet to issue a statement on the shooting.

Lt. Col. Rey Egos, Tacurong Police director, cannot be reached as of this posting. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com