Hello Kitty-themed mausoleum awes villagers in Isabela

TUMAUINI, Isabela — A deceased girl’s mausoleum is attracting visitors to a public cemetery in Barangay San Mateo in this town after her family had it painted and designed with a Hello Kitty theme.

Frank Dumaua, helper of the family (whose name was withheld for security reasons), told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview on Wednesday that it was the girl’s request when she was still alive to have her final resting place painted with Hello Kitty.

The young girl, he said, loved and collected Hello Kitty items, such as shoes, bags, umbrellas, dresses, school supplies, and accessories.

“The girl loved the products that she used those items whenever she could,” Dumaua said.

He said the girl’s aunt, who works in Japan and recently came home for a vacation, decided to grant the girl’s wish for a Hello Kitty-inspired tomb.

“The girl’s memories would forever remain in the family’s hearts so they crafted something unique for her tomb,” Dumaua said. He declined to divulge any more information about the deceased and her family, who had requested for privacy.

Hello Kitty is a world-famous character with a fictional identity produced by the Japanese company Sanrio. It was created by Yuko Shimizu and is currently designed by Yuko Yamaguchi. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





