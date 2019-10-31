Death toll in Cotabato quake rises to 8

MANILA — A total of eight persons have been confirmed dead from the magnitude 6.6 quake that struck Cotabato and some parts of Mindanao on Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.

NDRRMC’s 6 a.m. update on Thursday said 395 persons were injured, while two remain missing.

All reported deaths, injured, and missing are from the Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Soccsksargen regions, as well as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The fatalities were identified as 15-year-old Jesriel Pabra, a resident of Purok 3 Pakigdait, Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur, who died after a wall collapsed on him; Nestor Narciso, 66, of Barangay Zone 1 Bagong Sikat, Koronadal City, South Cotabato, who was hit by falling debris; Samuel Linao, 44, and Renee Corpuz Andy, 7, both of Sitio Kitao, Barangay Lanao Kuran, Arakan, Cotabato, and who died in a rockslide; Marichelle Moria, 23, of Sitio Alimodian, Barangay Banayal, Tulunan, North Cotabato, who was hit by falling debris; Patricio Lumayon, 65, of Barangay Luayon, Makilala, Cotabato, who was also hit by falling debris; Pao Zailon Abdullah, 64, of Barangay Kibayao, Carmen, North Cotabato, who died of a heart attack; and Isidro Gomez, 63, of Purok 3, Barangay Pagasa, M’lang, Cotabato, who also suffered a heart attack.

The number of affected families has been placed at 5,126, equivalent to 25,630 individuals in 59 barangays in Davao and Soccsksargen.

Of the total, 2,552 families, or 12,760 persons, are being sheltered in 19 evacuation centers while 1,342 families or 6,710 are being aided outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC report also showed that 2,704 infrastructures were damaged by the quake, mostly in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, and the BARMM. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





