SEAG info system to push through despite possible TRO

MANILA — The Philippine SEA Games Organizing Commitee (Phisgoc) will push through with its information system for the upcoming biennial meet even in the face of a possible temporary restraining order (TRO).

“There is no TRO or injunction by the court to date, which means there is no legal obstacle for the SEA Games Information Management System to proceed as scheduled,” said Jarie Osias, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) spokesperson and legal director, in a statement on Thursday.

On Oct. 14, Atos, an information technology company that handled the info system of the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, reportedly filed a TRO against Phisgoc, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Philippine Olympic Committee to have the 2019 SEA Games info system in place following claims that it already acquired the rights.









Atos questioned why a public bidding was held last August when the SEA Games Information Systems Project already named the company as the official info system provider in an earlier bidding on Jan. 16.

Osias, however, insisted, “The government though the DBM Procurement Service strictly followed the procurement rules”.

“We are prepared to defend this monumental event against those who believe they are above the law or exempt from legal requirements,” he added.

However, he said that Phisgoc will not speak further about the current situation based on the legal advice it got. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com