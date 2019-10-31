BARMM health authorities confirm 2nd polio case

COTABATO CITY – Health authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) confirmed Tuesday a case of polio in Datu Piang, Maguindanao even as they continue validating a report of another polio case.

Dr. Zulkarnain Abas, deputy minister of the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the region, said a four-year-old girl from Datu Piang tested positive for the poliovirus.

“The girl remained in a government hospital,” Abas said, adding that the health ministry is verifying reports about another polio case in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao.

Speaking to reporters, the health official said MOH-BARMM will launch a massive anti-polio vaccination campaign starting next week.

Health authorities in the Maguindanao provincial health office also reiterated their appeal to all mothers in the province to bring their children five years old and below to the nearest health center for anti-polio vaccines.

The Datu Piang polio case is the second in the BARMM, with the first case reported last month in Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

Following the Marogong polio case, another polio case was confirmed by the Department of Health in Laguna province in Luzon.

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim has earlier called on his constituents to have their children administered with the anti-polio vaccine. Edwin Fernandez and Noel Punzalan/PNA- northboundasia.com







