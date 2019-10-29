Magnitude 6.4 quake rocks NoCot, parts of Mindanao anew

COTABATO CITY — A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked anew parts of Mindanao at 9:04 a.m. with the epicenter traced in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic quake was traced 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan.

Tuesday’s quake was much stronger than the magnitude 6.3 temblor that rocked North Cotabato province and other parts of Mindanao on Oct. 16, 2019.

Strong quake intensities were also felt in the cities of Koronadal, Cotabato, General Santos Tacurong, Cagayan de Oro, Kidapawan and Davao, among others.

Damages to properties and aftershocks are expected. Noel Punzalan/PNA- northboundasia.com