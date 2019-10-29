Mactan airport sets up Undas help desks

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has set up help desks at the arrival areas of its two terminals in anticipation of the influx of passengers for the observance of all Saints’ and All Souls’ days.

The MCIA management earlier placed the entire airport here on heightened alert starting on Friday (Oct. 25) up to Monday (Nov. 4) in line with the government’s “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2019”.

“All security and safety units are placed on alert status for sufficient round-the-clock personnel to prevent untoward incidents and guarantee immediate responses during the holiday period,” MCIAA general manager and CEO Steve Dicdican said.

In a joint public advisory issued over the weekend by Maryann Dimayabao, MCIAA public affairs head and Avigael Ratcliffe, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation’s (GMCAC) corporate communications manager, arriving passengers are urged to avail of assistance if they need to, from the help desks.

The airport security personnel, airport medical staff, MCIAA representatives, and GMCAC customer service representatives are manning the help desks, the advisory said.

“As more passengers travel with their families to observe this annual tradition, we need to ensure that the airport operates at the highest level so everyone is afforded convenience and safety as they travel to their destinations,” said Andrew Harrison, GMCAC chief executive advisor.

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and K-9 units are on 24-hour duty to give an added layer of security measures on top of the close-circuit television cameras installed in the airport, it also said.

The airport management put up banners or streamers in prominent areas of the terminals while operations personnel from GMCAC are constantly reminding passengers “not to leave their belongings unattended and follow security processes through regular paged announcements.”

“Stranded passengers may be allowed to stay overnight inside the departure area up to the check-in counters to minimize passenger inconvenience,” the advisory said.

To ensure passengers’ safety and security, GMCAC security personnel and MCIAA airport police officers regularly monitor areas where people converge.

The advisory also said GMCAC, the private operator managing the terminal buildings and ramp area of MCIA, encourages passengers who take a taxi, to ask for the complaint slip from the attendant to “protect the riding public from unscrupulous taxi drivers.”

“In the event of shortage of public transportation, MCIAA will field its buses and coasters to serve the riding public,” it said.

“To ensure utmost passenger comfort and convenience, GMCAC will heighten monitoring of passenger amenities such as water fountains, clean and accessible restrooms, air-conditioning units, and even the free Wi-Fi. GMCAC is also making sure there are ample commercial and food options available for passengers,” it added.

The airport management also provided a hotline (032-494-9000) to accommodate inquiries and concerns. Feedback and suggestions may also be sent via e-mail to customerservice@gmcac.ph. John Rey Saavedra/PNA- northboundasia.com