DND lauds release of pension differential for retired personnel

MANILA — The Department of National Defense (DND) on Tuesday lauded the Department of Budget Management (DBM) for the release of funds for the pension differentials of retired military and uniformed personnel (MUP).

“This a very positive development for our retirees,” DND Undersecretary for Civil, Veterans and Retiree Affairs Reynaldo Mapagu said in a statement, adding that the country’s retired military and uniformed personnel deserve this for their long and faithful service to the nation.

In a statement, the DBM announced the release of PPH22.3 billion to the DND, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to cover the pension differential of retired MUP for June to December 2019.

The DBM also clarified that the pension differential for January to May 2019 will be acted upon separately subject to the availability of funds.

On October 9, the DBM issued a special allotment release order amounting to PHP3.206 billion to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to cover the funding requirements for the pension differential of the military retirees for April to May 2019, pursuant to the implementation of Congress Joint Resolution No. 1, series of 2018.

“We ask our Congress to continue their support for our military and uniformed personnel as we explore reforms that will greatly help them, particularly our retirees,” Mapagu added. Priam Nepomuceno/PNA- northboundasia.com