DOLE accredits 3 gov’t agencies as OSH trainers

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday has identified three more government agencies as Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) trainers.

In its Advisory 10, series of 2019 dated October 21, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III named three more institutions aside from the Professional Regulation Commission that can provide certified first aid training to the designated company first-aiders.

Business establishments can now engage the services of the Department of Health, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in providing first aid training.

The training is provided in Republic Act 11058 or the OSH law and Department Order No. 198-18.

Under the implementing rules and regulations of RA 11058, the DOLE chief is authorized to certify any organization to provide certified first aid training.

The certified first-aider must be trained and duly certified by the Philippine National Red Cross.

“Valid training certificates, including identification cards issued by the certified first aid training providers to the designated company first-aider, shall be considered proof of compliance with the said provision of the OSH law,” Bello said in a statement.

The compliance with the labor advisory will be monitored by DOLE regional offices.

The OSH law covers all private establishments where work is being undertaken including establishments located inside special economic zones and other investment promotion agencies.

Also, they must have qualified occupational safety and health officers who include first-aiders, safety officers, nurses, dentists, and physicians.

All OSH personnel are required to undergo the prescribed mandatory training from DOLE-accredited safety training organizations or its recognized training institutions.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte signed the OSH law, which ensures a safe and healthful workplace for workers by affording them full protection against all hazards at work.

It also provides that any person who manages, controls, or supervises the work is compelled to ensure that the place of employment is safe for workers, and should be free from hazardous conditions likely to cause death, illness, or physical harm to workers. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA- northboundasia.com