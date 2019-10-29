Duterte may visit quake-hit areas in Mindanao

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte may visit areas affected by the magnitude 6.6 quake, which rocked parts of Mindanao on Tuesday morning, Malacañang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo did not confirm nor deny that a visit in quake-affected areas was a part of the President’s schedule but said that it is a possibility given his personality.

“I think that should be on the agenda of the President. Knowing him, he’s like that,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

“The President is concerned about what happened in the latest earthquake in Mindanao and he has directed all agencies to provide assistance to victims of the earthquake,” he added.

Panelo said it was possible that Duterte could visit the quake-hit areas before he departs for his trip to Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits in Bangkok, Thailand from November 2 to 4.

“Puwede rin (It could be) unless the doctors tell him ‘wag na munang lumipad (don’t fly first),” Panelo said.

Panelo said Duterte will always consider his doctor’s advice before pushing through with upcoming trips.

He, meanwhile, expressed confidence that concerned agencies are on top of the situation and are providing necessary assistance to those affected by the quake.

“Palagay ko (I think), everything is in place e. Yung (The) quick reaction agencies, they’re in place. In fact, bilib nga si Presidente pag may ganyan, pag nagkakaroon ng situation meeting napupuri niya e (the President is impressed by their response, in situation meetings, he praises them),” Panelo said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tectonic quake on Tuesday was traced 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Tuesday’s quake was much stronger than the magnitude 6.3 temblor that rocked North Cotabato province and other parts of Mindanao on Oct. 16, 2019. Azer Parrocha/PNA- northboundasia.com