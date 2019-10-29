CBCP ‘Undas Online’ starts accepting prayer requests

MANILA — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday started accepting prayer requests from the faithful for their departed loved ones in connection with the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Msgr. Pedro Quitorio, CBCP Media Office director, said Filipinos, particularly those working and living overseas, may request for prayers for their deceased loved ones through their “Undas Online”.

He said that masses will be held for over a week at the CBCP chapel starting November 1.

“Yes, they may start sending early. But masses for the souls submitted to Undas Online will be done November 1 to 8,” the Catholic priest said in an interview.

Quitorio added that the public may send their requests by visiting the website www.undasonline.com, click the “Prayer Request” and then list down the names of their beloved dead for whom they wish to offer Mass.

For those who wish to share their blessings, they may click a donate button to make a donation or give Mass stipends which will be given to the priests who will be celebrating the masses.

But, the CBCP official stressed that the donation is not obligatory.

The Undas Online website also offers prayers and catechesis on the significance and liturgical meaning of the celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day among others.

The project was launched by the CBCP Media Office in 2011. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA- northboundasia.com