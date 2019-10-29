LPA, northwest monsoon affecting PH Tuesday

MANILA — Scattered rain showers will prevail in some areas of the country due to a low pressure area Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administrative (PAGASA) said the LPA was last observed 320 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

The areas of MIMAROPA, Calabarzon and the provinces of Aklan, Antique and Capiz will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon affecting Batanes and Babuyan Islands will bring isolated light rains in the area.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 24-31 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 15-23 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 23-33 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 23-33. Lily Ramos/PNA- northboundasia.com