Slippery Navotas floor due to rains washes out MPBL games

MANILA — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) fell prey to the slippery floor of the Navotas Sports Complex anew, prompting the league to call off its entire Monday tripleheader.

Due to the rainy weather, the venue’s hardwood became too moist and slippery that Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes had to stop the ongoing match between Batangas City and Cebu.

The game was called off with 7:32 to play in the second quarter with both teams tied, 22-all.

The match will be continued at a later date.

Also rescheduled were Monday’s Zamboanga-Manila game and Navotas’ home match against Makati.

This was the second time this season that the MPBL postponed scheduled action at the Navotas Sports Complex. The first time was also due to wet flooring.

Meanwhile, the MPBL also called off Biñan City’s supposed home game against SOCCSKSARGEN on Tuesday night.

The Heroes were supposed to reopen the newly- refurbished Alonte Sports Arena for club basketball play.

However, MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao deemed that the Marlins should make a massive rebuild after a 0-18 start, eventually postponing the match.

Instead, a doubleheader will take place at the Pasig Sports Center on Tuesday night with Pasay taking on Bicol in the first game at 6:30 p.m. and Pasig hosting Mindoro at 9:00 p.m. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com