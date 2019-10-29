Phivolcs revises Cotabato quake magnitude to 6.6 from 6.4

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has revised Tuesday morning’s earthquake that hit some areas of Mindanao to 6.6 from the initial 6.4.

The quake of tectonic origin struck some 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan in Cotabato at 9:04 a.m.

Phivolcs initially placed the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.4. It had a depth of 7 kilometers.

It said aftershocks and damages from the quake are both possible.

Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

* Intensity VII — Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

* Intensity VI — Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan de Oro City

* Intensity V — Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

* Intensity IV — General Santos City; Kalilangan, Bukidnon

* Intensity III — Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; Talakag, Bukidnon

* Intensity I — Camiguin

A series of aftershocks continue to rock these areas, according to Phivolcs. The strongest aftershock was recorded at 10:42 a.m. at magnitude 6.1. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com