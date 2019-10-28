Pangasinan police on full alert for Undas 2019

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) is on full alert status until Nov. 2 to ensure peace and order in the upcoming All Souls’ Day and All Saint’s Day.

Police provincial director, Col. Redrico Maranan said they will deploy policemen starting Oct. 30 in cemeteries and transport terminals all over the province, while a total deployment will be implemented on Oct.31.

“We have 218 cemeteries to secure all over the province as well as almost 100 transport terminals and other places where there will be a crowd of people during the holidays,” he said in an interview Monday.

Maranan said he already directed all police chiefs in the province to implement and enhance security plans in their jurisdictions.

“They will conduct inspection and patrolling inside and outside the cemeteries. Again, guns, knives, pointed objects, noisy audio equipment will not be allowed inside the cemeteries. Gambling and unnecessary noises will also be prohibited,” he said.

He added K9 units will also be deployed specifically in the transport terminals, while augmentation forces from the Police Regional Office are also welcomed by PPPO.

“Be alert, plan your trips and always monitor the radio, television or social media for news updates, especially the update on traffic situation in your areas. Cooperate with the authorities at all times,” Maranan advised the public. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





