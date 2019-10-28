Abra police gets new pistols, equipment

BANGUED, Abra — The provincial police got a boost with the turnover of equipment and supplies here on Monday.

Among those turned over were 50 Taurus 9mm pistols; 100 kevlar helmet level 3; 450 M16 magazines; 11 crime scene kits; 20 level 3 bulletproof vests with plate level 4 and six XRM 125 F1 motorcycles.

The supplies will be distributed to the 27 municipal police stations of Abra.

Brig. Gen. Joseph Ulysses Gohel, Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) deputy regional director for administration, said the supplies would aid local policemen in combating criminality and maintaining peace and order.

“Mahalin niyo ang serbisyo sapagkat lahat ay ibinibigay ng ating Pangulo. We have new leaders, we have new guidance and we have new supplies to use in the performance of our duty, (Love the service because our President is giving everything to us. We have new leaders, we have new guidance and we have supplies to use in the performance of our duty),” Gohel said. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





