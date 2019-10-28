Classes in Albay areas suspended due to bad weather

LEGAZPI CITY — Classes in all levels were suspended on Monday in the cities of Tabaco, Ligao and the towns of Daraga and Guinobatan due to moderate to heavy rains brought by the northeast monsoon and the low-pressure area (LPA) affecting the Bicol region.

The local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in these areas have issued a bulletin advising all schools to suspend classes as a precautionary measure.

Cedric Daep, Albay Public Safety and Management Office (APSEMO) chief, on Monday said the declaration of suspension of classes is a prerogative given to local chief executives in times of bad weather.

In its 4 a.m. forecast Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, regions of Calabarzon (Region IV-A), Mimaropa (Region IV-B), Bicol, Zamboanga peninsula, the Visayas and the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

At 3 a.m., the LPA was observed at 150 kilometers west southwest of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental while the northeast monsoon is affecting extreme northern Luzon.






