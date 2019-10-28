MIAA issues reminders to passengers traveling on Undas

MANILA — Three days before Undas (All Saints’ Day), the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) issued reminders to passengers to help them ensure a hassle-free check in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In its Facebook page, MIAA posted the following reminders in Filipino:

* Make sure to pack your own suitcase. MIAA also suggests not to accept or carry luggage from anyone if you didn’t see how it was packed.

* Check the list of prohibited items, both for check-in and carry-on bags. A list of prohibited items is usually found on the airlines’ website.

* Ensure that your passport is valid for at least six months for international flights.







* For domestic flights, always bring a valid government-issued ID.

* Check the flight schedule. Coordinate with the airlines or with airport’s information desk regarding this.

* Check the traffic situation en route to the airport, and find alternative routes if applicable.

* Follow the airport’s regulations to avoid hassle.

MIAA also urges passengers to be at the airport three hours prior to an international flight, and two hours before a domestic flight.

Further, MIAA reminded passengers that liquid, aerosols and gels (LAGs) in individual containers must not exceed 100 milliliters, and should be put in a transparent plastic bag. LAGs allowed in the cabin should not exceed one liter.

Exceptions apply to medications, milk or baby food, as well as special dietary requirements.

LAGs that are flammable or toxic are not allowed in the cabin.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal earlier said he is expecting an 11-percent increase in passenger volume, from the 1,388,748 international and domestic passengers NAIA has welcomed from October 27 to November 9, 2018. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





