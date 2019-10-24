Marine wounds, nabs bus robber in Pasay

MANILA — A bus mugger ended up being shot and seriously injured after he tried to shoot it out with a member of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), who is a veteran of the 2017 Marawi siege, in Pasay City before dawn Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, PMC spokesperson Capt. Felix Serapio said Cpl. Reymark Tingson of the Marines Force Recon Group was aboard a passenger bus along EDSA-Malibay when suspect Romano Taylo snatched at gunpoint the valuables of three passengers seated near the back of the driver.

Taylo was with an unidentified companion who acted as lookout.

Tingson waited for the suspects to alight from the bus before accosting the robbers to avoid needless casualties.

Quickly following the robbers, the Marine tried to apprehend the two but was shot by Taylo with a .22-caliber revolver, prompting Tingson to retaliate hitting the suspect in the leg, disabling him.

Taylo’s still unidentified companion managed to escape.

Recovered from the suspect was a. 22-caliber revolver, the stolen items from the three bus passengers worth PHP12,000. Appropriate charges are now being readied against the wounded suspect.

“This is a clear manifestation that he (Corporal Tingson) is a Marine living with the Corps’ motto of ‘Karangalan, Katungkulan at Kabayanihan’. He is a Marine worthy of emulation,” acting PMC commandant Maj. Gen. Nathaniel Y. Casem said. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





