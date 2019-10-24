66 distressed OFWs from Kuwait back in PH

MANILA – A total of 66 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait have been repatriated and arrived in the country on Wednesday night, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The group forms the eighth batch of OFWs assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait through the Embassy Assisted Repatriation Program (EARP).

“Our determined efforts have brought home some 425 distressed Filipinos from Kuwait to date,” DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said in a statement.

“Our repatriation program is part of our mandate to protect Filipinos in distress abroad,” she added.







A total of PHP9.2 million has been spent for the repatriation of OFWs from Kuwait, the DFA said.

Arriola urged Filipinos in Kuwait with issues regarding their visas “to take advantage of the help offered by the Duterte administration and come home.”

Last month, the Embassy repatriated a total of 63 undocumented and distressed Filipinos from the Gulf state.

The EARP is a project of President Rodrigo Duterte with the DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment in cooperation with the Illegal Residency Monitoring and Immigration Departments of the Kuwait Ministry of Interior.

The program facilitates the repatriation of OFWs with expired visas or absconding cases in Kuwait and provides airfare tickets from Kuwait to the Philippines. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





