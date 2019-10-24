AFP destroys over 1.5K loose firearms

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday destroyed a total of 1,561 assorted guns along with 55,730 magazine assemblies at General Headquarters Supply Unit in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

These firearms and magazines were either captured, confiscated, surrendered and recovered (CCSR) through legitimate military operations and community engagements from 2016 up to the present.

“This program will significantly reduce the number of unserviceable CCSR firearms and eventually dispose all unofficial and dilapidated weapons in the inventory of the AFP,” AFP Vice Chief-of-Staff, Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr., said in his speech read by Maj. Gen. Erickson Gloria, the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The ceremonial demilitarization was part of the 12th Founding Anniversary of the AFP Munitions Control Center (MCC), a unit tasked to account for and destroy CCSR firearms and magazines, which were determined as non-standard, obsolete, and beyond economical repair.

It also helps AFP units inspect and maintain their firearms and ensure the serviceability of their issued weapons.







“This translates to the 90 percent completion of the demilitarization program of the Philippine Army. Likewise, I would like to commend the AFP MCC for this successful demilitarization,” Collado added.

AFP public affairs office chief, Navy Captain Jonathan Zata, said the firearms are mostly from Luzon.

CCSR firearms and their various accessories go through a process of identification and verification.

Those that will not be used as evidence in court and are not subjected to the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program will not be destroyed and will be turned over to proper authorities.

While those with defaced serial numbers will undergo identification to determine its ownership while all non-standard items will be destroyed.

The AFP has an ongoing campaign to recover loose firearms as part of efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism in the country.

Last year, a total of 4,782 assorted unlicensed firearms were confiscated with the help of the local government executives, prominent political families, and religious leaders in Mindanao. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





