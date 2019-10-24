Duterte ‘feeling much better’ now: Palace

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is now feeling “much better” after experiencing pain in his lower back, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo gave the assurance, as he maintained that the health condition of the 74-year-old President should not be a cause for concern.

“The Palace assures our countrymen that they need not worry about the President’s health,” Panelo said.

“The President is presently feeling much better,” he added.

Duterte initially refused to seek immediate treatment after falling off his big bike inside the Presidential Security Group Compound in Manila on October 16.

However, an “excruciating and searing” pain in his lower spine and pelvis forced him to undergo a medical check-up with his neurologist on Wednesday.

‘No need for surgical intervention’

Duterte was aboard a plane heading to Japan on Tuesday night when he felt an intolerable pain in his lower back.

This prompted him to cut short his supposedly three-day stay in Tokyo for the celebration of Emperor Naruhito’s accession to the throne.

Panelo noted that Duterte’s medical results showed that he is having “muscle spasms,” which could be aggravated by his motorcycle accident several years ago, and from another minor mishap this month.

Panelo said that there was no need for the President to undergo any surgical procedure, as he was only prescribed medicines to relieve the pain caused by the cramp.

“His doctor ruled out any surgical procedure for the President,” he said.

Panelo reassured that the Chief Executive is in good health, and was only advised by his neurologist to take a rest and limit his activities.

“The President underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and medical evaluation yesterday (Wednesday). He was diagnosed to be having muscle spasms causing what he described to be an unbearable pain at the pelvic and spinal area of his body,” he said.

“The Chief Executive has been advised by his doctor to rest for a couple of days and limit his physical activity, particularly avoiding standing or walking for a long duration,” he added.

Work continues

Despite his current condition, the 74-year-old President would not be stopped from performing his duties.

Panelo said Duterte preferred to attend “local and foreign” engagements in the coming days.

He did not elaborate on the President’s scheduled activities in the next few days.

He added that the Chief Executive is also scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday to discuss his administration’s key infrastructure projects that are being financed by China.

The Palace official, however, did not mention where the meeting between Duterte and the Chinese leader would take place.

“Despite the limited physical activity that he has to impose on himself, the President will meet Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua today (Oct. 24) to discuss, among others, certain infrastructure projects in the country which are financed by China,” Panelo said.

“Despite the President’s somewhat impaired physical profile, he will continue to perform his presidential duties which include attending to local and foreign engagements in the following days, with the same passion and dedication, in obedience to the constitutional command to serve and protect the Filipino people,” Panelo said. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos/PNA- northboundasia.com