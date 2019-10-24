IBP voices support for Chief Justice Peralta

MANILA — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta by President Rodrigo Duterte, saying his choice honors the tradition of seniority in the high court.

In a statement, IBP national president Domingo Egon Cayosa said “The Integrated Bar of the Philippines will work and cooperate with chief Justice Peralta to achieve “Justice Bilis,” and echoed sentiments that the appointment will mean a more efficient justice system.

“The seniority tradition was maintained in the appointment of Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta who has served the longest as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court among the three aspirants nominated by the Judicial and Bar Council. We are hopeful that under his leadership the judiciary will resolve cases much faster inasmuch as his 25 years as magistrate are notable for the speedy disposition of cases and innovations to expedite court processes,” Cayosa added.

Peralta, 67, was appointed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as the 162nd magistrate of the Supreme Court (SC) in 2009. He is married to Court of Appeals Associate Justice Fernanda Lampas-Peralta.

Before his appointment to the high court, Peralta served as Presiding Justice of the Sandiganbayan. He was a member of the anti-graft court’s special division, which convicted former president Joseph Estrada of plunder.

Peralta is the ponente of the SC ruling which invalidated the implementing rules and regulations of the Expanded Good Conduct Time Allowance Law, thus allowing its retroactive application to persons deprived of liberty serving time before 2013.

Born in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, Peralta completed his law studies at the country’s oldest law school, Facultad de Derecho Civil (Faculty of Civil Law) of the University of Sto. Tomas, which has produced several high court magistrates, including the first three chief justices – namely Cayetano Arellano, Victorino Mapa, and Manuel Araullo.

Chief Justice Andres Narvasa was the last UST Law chief justice aside from Ateneo Law alumni Chief Justice Renato Corona who completed his doctorate studies in UST. Benjamin Pulta/PNA- northboundasia.com