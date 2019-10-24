Fair weather over Luzon Thursday

MANILA — Fair weather is expected across the country as the northeasterly surface windflow prevails over Luzon.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast surface wind flow will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, typhoon ‘Bualoi’ was last spotted 2,120 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

‘Bualoi’ has maximum sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 205 kph. It is moving north at 30 kph and is less likely to hit the country.

Temperature in Metro Manila and other selected cities ranges from 24-33 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 16-24 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-32 degrees Celsius; SBMA 24-33 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 24-33 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-33 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos /PNA- northboundasia.com