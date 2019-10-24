Sta. NorthPort edges SMB as new import shines

MANILA — NorthPort Batang Pier picked up a huge victory in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup as new import Michael Qualls quickly made a statement in his league debut to beat the San Miguel Beermen, 127-119, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Wednesday night.

Qualls, who just arrived on Tuesday, dropped 40 points for the Batang Pier as they pulled away late to survive the Beermen in a high-scoring game that also saw Dez Wells exploding.

Qualls also had 18 rebounds, three assists, and two steals for NorthPort, which scored back-to-back wins to tie Columbian Dyip and Magnolia Hotshots for sixth place at 3-4.

The victory, however, came at a price as Robert Bolick exited the game with 8:04 remaining after suffering a right knee injury.

Jervy Cruz added 21 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist.

Chris Standhardinger came up with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in his first game with NorthPort, interestingly against his former team.

Wells dropped 56 markers, eight boards, nine dimes, four steals, and two blocks for SMB, which dropped to third place at 5-2.

June Mar Fajardo tallied 22 markers, 14 caroms, one dime, and one swat. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA)- northboundasia.com