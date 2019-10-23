Cop killed, 3 others hurt in Isabela clash with NPA

SAN GUILLERMO, Isabela — A police patrolman was killed and three others were wounded in a clash between lawmen and suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a mountainous area of Barangay Burgos here on Tuesday.

Col. Mariano Rodriguez, Isabela police director, identified the fatality as Patrolman Henry Gayaman, who was brought to a funeral parlor for autopsy. Those wounded were Patrolman Alfred Italiano, Patrolman Stephen Olosan and Police Corporal Edison Binasoy.

They are all under the 205th Mobile Force Company (MFC) led by Police Lt. Edmund Calagui, of the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Regional Office.







The police team was patrolling in the area when they encountered an undetermined number of suspected members of the NPA’s Central Front of Kilusang Larangang Guerilla-Cagayan Valley (KLG-CV) and engaged them in a running gun battle around 5:28 a.m.

The Isabela police had initiated pursuit operations against the rebels, who fled and believed to have dragged away their wounded comrades.

“We deployed platoons from the 2nd Isabela Mobile Force Company aside from the 205th Mobile Force Company and the Army’s 86th Infantry Battalion,” Rodriguez told the Philippine News Agency. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





