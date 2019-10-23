Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway toll collection starts Oct 24

MANILA — Toll fees will be collected for the first 2.2 kilometers of the Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway starting October 24.

This, after the Toll Regulatory Board approved the collection of a “provisional initial toll”.

Christopher Lizo, Pacific Tollways Company Group Chief Finance Officer and Cavitex Infrastructure Corp (CIC) Chief Operating Officer, said that although there is a proposed toll fee for the whole 7.7-kilometer expressway, the provisional toll fee applies only to the first segment.

“The toll fee is ‘provisional’ because it only applies to one (which means the 2.2- km segment) of the 2 segments,” he said.

CIC will start implementing provisional toll fees of PHP22, PHP44 and PHP66 for Classes 1 (cars), 2 (minivans and buses) and 3 (large truck and trailers) on Oct 24.

The first 2.2- km segment, which they offered for free for three months, has served a daily vehicle volume of 8,000, Lizo said.

It somehow helped decongest major chokepoints during peak hours along Sales Interchange near Villamor Airbase, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and West Service Road, and Epifanio Delos Reyes Avenue (EDSA), Lizo added.

The CIC will continue its work on the second segment, or the next 5.5 kms starting November. Once completed, the entire alignment is seen to serve 50,000 vehicles daily.

The final toll rate will be given once the whole 7.7 -km route is operational in 2021, Lizo said. Gladys Pino/PNA- northboundasia.com