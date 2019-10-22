University of Batangas rules Aboitizland Football Cup Men’s Open

MANILA — The University of Batangas made a splash in the men’s open division of the Aboitizland Football Cup Luzon Leg on Sunday at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa City, Batangas.

With their two representing teams making the podium, the Brahmans stomped their class against 12 other clubs from the Calabarzon region and Metro Manila to dominate the much-anticipated event in the seven-A-side football festival series.

UB’s first team claimed the championship in the men’s open after edging Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 1-0, in the championship match behind Renz Dimaano’s winning shot.

Dimaano was named the Most Valuable Player of the finals, while teammate Goldwin Espina was the MVP of the entire tournament.

UB’s Team B, on the other hand, claimed the bronze after whipping Aquire Football Academy, 3-1, in the game for third place.

The men’s open kicked off the entirety of the Aboitizland Football Cup Luzon Leg.

National team players Jarvey Gayoso and Alisha del Campo graced the opening ceremonies that took place before the start of the tournament. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com