Ex-Senate prexy ‘Nene’ Pimentel passes away at 85

MANILA — Former Senate President Aquilino ‘Nene’ Pimentel Jr. passed away at 5 am Sunday, his family confirmed. He was 85.

“Our beloved Tatay Nene has joined his Creator at 5 am today Oct 20, 2019. We thank all those who have been a part of his life. We ask for prayers for the repose of Tatay Nene’s soul. Thank you to all,” his son, Senator Koko Pimentel, said in a statement.

Last Monday, Pimentel was reportedly brought to the hospital and his family asked for prayers for the founder of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan, the political party of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Pimentel has more than 50 years of experience in governance and politics, having served the Senate for three terms — 1987 to 1992, 1998 to 2004, 2004 to 2010. He was former Senate president, Minority Floor Leader, Majority Floor Leader of the Upper Chamber.

He was known as the father of the Local Government Code and was one of the prime movers of federalism.

In 2018, Duterte appointed Pimentel as one of the 25 members of the consultative committee on amending the 1987 Constitution.

Pimentel gained prominence in ‘70s when he opposed the declaration of martial law by then President Ferdinand Marcos.

He was Senate President during the over the impeachment trial of former President Joseph Estrada.

Pimentel is survived by his wife, Lourdes, and their six children, Gwendolyn, Ma. Petrina, Aquilino, Teresa, Lorraine, and Koko. PNA – northboundasia.com





