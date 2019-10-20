Miss Earth beauties join AFP outreach program for PWDs, seniors

MANILA — Miss Earth 2018 winners on Friday joined the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in an outreach program for the benefit of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens confined at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Diliman, Quezon City.

Navy Captain Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs office chief, said the activity was aimed at increasing the awareness of military personnel regarding the condition of PWDs and senior citizens and to promote the Armed Forces as a people-oriented organization who cares for all Filipinos especially the elderly, the disabled veterans and their dependents.

He added that this initiative was organized by AFP Deputy Chief-of-Staff for Civil-Military Operations, Major General Antonio Parlade, Jr., to also promote military service and the Reserve Officers Training Corps among the military’s stakeholders.

Reigning Miss Earth Nguyen Phuong Khánh from Vietnam, Miss Earth-Air Melanie Mader from Austria and Miss Earth-Water Valeria Ayos from Colombia were full of enthusiasm in meeting Filipino veterans in their hospital rooms.

Assisted by some personnel of the AFP, the three beauty queens led a simple gift-giving activity that boosted the morale of the veterans.

“It’s amazing to see how the veterans served their country and I really hope that the future generation of Filipinos will appreciate what these people have done for their country. I wish that the Filipino youth would volunteer and see what effect it can do if they respect the elderly and serve their country,” Mader said.

Mader’s, who is born to a Filipino mother, speaks and understands Filipino. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com