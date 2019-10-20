PH Army sends contingent to ADEX 2019 in SoKor

MANILA — The Philippine Army (PA) on Friday announced that it has sent a delegation to attend the 2019 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in South Korea, which will run from October 14 to 20.

ADEX is a bi-annual event where the latest aerospace and defense innovation and technology showcased by about 400 exhibitors from at least 30 countries.

The delegation is led by the Army commander Lt. Gen. Macairog S. Alberto, PA spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said.

He added that the PA attendance in ADEX and similar events is to boost its aviation and air defense capabilities as the service is set to acquire more air assets after the upgrade of its Army Aviation Battalion into the Army Aviation Regiment early this month.

Zagala said the PA plans to equip the regiment with attack helicopters, reconnaissance helicopters, and multi-purpose medium-lift helicopters.

The highlights of the show are the indoor and outdoor exhibitions.

The indoor exhibitions include aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, space material, weapon systems mock-up and full scale, simulator, weapon systems equipment, ground, and naval weapons and equipment, and others related to airport facilities.

Meanwhile, the outdoor exhibitions include new fighter, military transport aircraft, cargo aircraft, helicopter and civil aircraft, ground equipment such as self-propelled/mobile artillery, armored fighting vehicle and unarmored vehicle.

Like other exhibitions in the defense industries, the ADEX also holds seminars, conferences, and symposiums aligned with the event.

“The Philippine Army is geared towards enhancing its aviation and air defense capability to address the fast-evolving threats faced by the country as well as to put an end to insurgency,” Alberto said. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





