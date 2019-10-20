Samantha Lo has no record in passport database: DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday confirmed that the Philippines’ bet to Miss Grand International, Samantha Lo, has no record in its passport database after reports surfaced she was deported from France en route to Venezuela for the pageant.

“Based on an ongoing investigation, the DFA confirms that Ms. Lo has no record in the DFA passport database and is continuing the process of ascertaining the facts of the case,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez told reporters.

Menez, however, declined to elaborate on Lo’s reported detention at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, saying other queries maybe best answered by the Binibining Pilipinas organizers.

On Friday, the Manila Bulletin reported that Lo was en route to Venezuela to represent the country at the Miss Grand International pageant when she was held by airport authorities in Paris over a fake passport.







The article said Lo is now back in the Philippines.

The Grand Coronation of Miss Grand International is slated on October 25. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





