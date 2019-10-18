No Pinoy among deadly bus crash victims in Saudi Arabia: DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday confirmed that no Filipino was among the casualties in a fatal collision between a passenger bus and a heavy vehicle in Saudi Arabia that killed dozens on Wednesday.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah reported that it has not received any report of Filipino casualties from the vehicle collision near the Muslim holy city of Medina,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez told reporters.

“The Consulate General continues to monitor the incident and will provide further updates on the matter in due course,” he assured.

At least 35 foreign tourists mostly of Asian and Arab nationalities were killed while four were injured in the crash near the holy city of Medina.

Saudi state media said the injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital as local authorities initiated an investigation into the collision. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com






