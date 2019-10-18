Death toll from Japan typhoon rises to 77

ANKARA — The death toll from the last weekend typhoon in Japan has risen to 77, with more than a dozen others still missing, local media reported on Thursday.

In the wake of devastation caused by heavy rains and winds, the Japanese government is considering to postpone the enthronement parade for Emperor Naruhito slated for coming Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also visited and met people in Fukushima and Miyagi provinces which suffered major damages.

Government estimates suggest that more than 1,700 houses were damaged while over 33,000 houses were inundated as a result of the typhoon.

Records showed over 23,000 hectares of Japan’s main island of Honshu were flooded due to the Hagibis.

Abe’s government announced to distribute about 710 million yen (USD6.5 million) to meet the expenses of the damages caused by the typhoon.

Emperor Naruhito is scheduled to be officially enthroned on Oct. 22. He took over the imperial legacy of Japan on May 1 this year from his father, who voluntarily stepped down. (Anadolu)





